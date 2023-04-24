Bank First (FRA:42H) Price Target Decreased by 6.23% to 69.09

The average one-year price target for Bank First (FRA:42H) has been revised to 69.09 / share. This is an decrease of 6.23% from the prior estimate of 73.68 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 66.15 to a high of 73.48 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.27% from the latest reported closing price of 61.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 195 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank First. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 42H is 0.03%, an increase of 5.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.75% to 2,466K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Associated Banc- holds 296K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 299K shares, representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 42H by 99.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 251K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 281K shares, representing a decrease of 12.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 42H by 0.03% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 176K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 147K shares, representing an increase of 16.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 42H by 31.17% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 133K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 110K shares, representing an increase of 17.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 42H by 35.55% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 106K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

