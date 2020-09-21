Bank First Corporation (BFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 22, 2020

Dividends
Bank First Corporation (BFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 22, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 07, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that BFC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $62.65, the dividend yield is 1.28%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BFC was $62.65, representing a -12.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $71.39 and a 43.58% increase over the 52 week low of $43.63.

BFC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). BFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.12. Zacks Investment Research reports BFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 22.48%, compared to an industry average of -18.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BFC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

