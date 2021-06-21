Bank First Corporation (BFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 22, 2021

Bank First Corporation (BFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BFC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $70.88, the dividend yield is 1.19%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BFC was $70.88, representing a -7.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $77 and a 26.8% increase over the 52 week low of $55.90.

BFC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). BFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.51. Zacks Investment Research reports BFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 10.06%, compared to an industry average of 25.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BFC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

