Bank First Corp. Secures Regulatory Approvals For Merger With Centre 1 Bancorp

October 16, 2025 — 11:11 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Bank First Corp. (BFC), the holding company of Bank First, N.A., announced that it has received all required regulatory approvals to complete its planned merger with Centre 1 Bancorp Inc., parent company of The First National Bank and Trust.

The transaction will close on January 1, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and approval by Centre's shareholders.

Following the close of the transaction, First National Bank and Trust will become a division of Bank First until the system conversion, expected to take place in the second quarter of 2026. At that time, all First National Bank and Trust offices will fully transition to the Bank First name, and customers will be transitioned to the Bank First system and digital banking platform.

In July 2025, Bank First Corp. agreed to acquire Centre 1 Bancorp in an all-stock deal valued at $174.3 million.

