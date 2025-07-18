Bank First Corp Reveals Advance In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Bank First Corp (BFC) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $16.9 million, or $1.71 per share. This compares with $16.1 million, or $1.59 per share, last year.

Bank First Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $16.9 Mln. vs. $16.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.71 vs. $1.59 last year.

