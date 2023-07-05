Bank First (BFC) Price Target Increased by 11.26% to 85.68

The average one-year price target for Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) has been revised to 85.68 / share. This is an increase of 11.26% from the prior estimate of 77.01 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 82.82 to a high of 90.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.65% from the latest reported closing price of 85.13 / share.

Bank First Declares $0.30 Dividend

On April 18, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 21, 2023 received the payment on July 5, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $85.13 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.41%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.26%, the lowest has been 1.02%, and the highest has been 1.78%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.13 (n=192).

The current dividend yield is 1.13 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 192 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank First. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 2.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BFC is 0.03%, a decrease of 46.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.71% to 2,558K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 336K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 251K shares, representing an increase of 25.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFC by 1.97% over the last quarter.

Associated Banc- holds 224K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 296K shares, representing a decrease of 32.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFC by 57,860.54% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 165K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 176K shares, representing a decrease of 6.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFC by 22.53% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 143K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 133K shares, representing an increase of 7.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFC by 21.08% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 106K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Bank First Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bank First Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin with total assets of approximately $2.6 billion. Its principal activity is the ownership and operation of Bank First, a nationally- chartered community bank that operates 23 branches in Wisconsin. The bank's history dates back to 1894 when it was founded as the Bank of Manitowoc.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.