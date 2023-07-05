Bank First (BFC) Price Target Increased by 11.26% to 85.68

The average one-year price target for Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) has been revised to 85.68 / share. This is an increase of 11.26% from the prior estimate of 77.01 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 82.82 to a high of 90.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.65% from the latest reported closing price of 85.13 / share.
Bank First Declares $0.30 Dividend
On April 18, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 21, 2023 received the payment on July 5, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.
At the current share price of $85.13 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.41%.
Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.26%, the lowest has been 1.02%, and the highest has been 1.78%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.13 (n=192).
The current dividend yield is 1.13 standard deviations above the historical average.
Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.
The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 192 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank First. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 2.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BFC is 0.03%, a decrease of 46.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.71% to 2,558K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 336K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 251K shares, representing an increase of 25.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFC by 1.97% over the last quarter.
Associated Banc- holds 224K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 296K shares, representing a decrease of 32.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFC by 57,860.54% over the last quarter.
IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 165K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 176K shares, representing a decrease of 6.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFC by 22.53% over the last quarter.
Geode Capital Management holds 143K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 133K shares, representing an increase of 7.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFC by 21.08% over the last quarter.
Bank Of Montreal holds 106K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.
Bank First Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Bank First Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin with total assets of approximately $2.6 billion. Its principal activity is the ownership and operation of Bank First, a nationally- chartered community bank that operates 23 branches in Wisconsin. The bank's history dates back to 1894 when it was founded as the Bank of Manitowoc.
Additional reading:
- ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING June 12, 2023
- SHAREHOLDER NEWS MESSAGE FROM THE CEO To our Shareholders, There are many things that distinguish Bank First from its competition. The foundation of our brand is our promise to be a “relationship-based bank focused on providing innovative solutions t
- # # #
- Change in Control Agreement dated February 10, 2023 between Bank First Corporation and Timothy J. McFarlane
- Change in Control Agreement dated April 12, 2022 between Bank First Corporation and Michael B. Molepske
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.