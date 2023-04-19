Bank First (BFC) Declares $0.30 Dividend

Bank First said on April 18, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 20, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 21, 2023 will receive the payment on July 5, 2023.

At the current share price of $67.26 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.78%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.24%, the lowest has been 1.02%, and the highest has been 1.76%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.10 (n=183).

The current dividend yield is 5.16 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 196 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank First. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 6.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BFC is 0.03%, a decrease of 1.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.68% to 2,466K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.32% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bank First is $81.60. The forecasts range from a low of $78.78 to a high of $86.10. The average price target represents an increase of 21.32% from its latest reported closing price of $67.26.

The projected annual revenue for Bank First is $162MM, an increase of 25.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.13.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCEQRX - Equity Index Account Class R1 holds 4K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Foundations Investment Advisors holds 10K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 15.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFC by 3.20% over the last quarter.

SWTSX - Schwab Total Stock Market Index Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 26.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFC by 18.63% over the last quarter.

Thompson Investment Management holds 7K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank First Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bank First Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin with total assets of approximately $2.6 billion. Its principal activity is the ownership and operation of Bank First, a nationally- chartered community bank that operates 23 branches in Wisconsin. The bank's history dates back to 1894 when it was founded as the Bank of Manitowoc.

