Bank falls drag Canada's main stock index lower on SVB contagion fears

By Maiya Keidan

TORONTO, March 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell 0.9% on Monday as investors sold banking shares amid a global sell off on fears of contagion risk from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), but gains in gold miners helped offset some of the declines.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSEprovisionally closed down 186.02points at 19588.90, recovering from the day's low of 19,427.53, which was the lowest since Jan. 5.

"The Canadian banks, most of them have some exposure into the U.S.. Bank of Montreal (BMO), TD all have exposure in the U.S. so there is some concern around those ones," said Mike Archibald, a portfolio manager at AGF Investments.

Toronto Dominion Bank TD.TO shares fell as low as 4% but recovered to end down 3.3% while Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO fell 1.4%. Bank of Nova Scotia BNS.TO dropped 2.5% and CIBC CM.TO fell 4% but respectively recovered to flat and down 1.4%. BMO BMO.TO ended down 2% after falling as much as 5.5%.

"I think financials in general are going to be a very volatile space for the coming few weeks and months," he added.

U.S. authorities on Sunday launched emergency measures to shore up confidence in the banking system after the failure of SVB SIVB.O threatened to trigger a broader financial crisis.

Canadian banking regulator, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI), on Sunday said it was taking temporary control of SVB's unit in the country.

The financials group .SPTTFS was down 2% by close on Monday after recovering slightly from losing 2.5% in the early morning trading session when many other Canadian stocks also fell.

Shares in Canadian digital advertising-tech firm AcuityAds Holdings Inc AT.TO jumped 7.7% after it resumed trading on Monday. The stock tumbled more than 15% on Friday before the stock was halted after it said it maintained U.S. bank accounts with SVB which amount to $55 million in deposits.

Energy stocks .SPTTEN were down 4.9% and industrials .GSPTTIN down 1.1% in early morning trading but down 4.5% and 0.5% respectively by 4 p.m ET (2000 GMT).

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, .GSPTTMT, was the best performing for the day, up 2.1%.

Investors fled to gold on Monday, with the precious metal XAU. up 2.4% to its highest since early February..

The Canadian dollar rose against its U.S. counterpart on expectations the Federal Reserve will be less aggressive in raising interest rates to curb inflation amid concerns over the fallout from the SVB collapse.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.7% lower at C$1.3738 to the greenback, or 72.81 U.S. cents.

(Reporting by Maiya Keidan; Additional reporting by Divya Rajagopal and Saqib Ahmed

