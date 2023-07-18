Bank ETF KBWB Rallies on Q2 Bank Earnings

Big hitters Morgan Stanley and Bank of America reported upbeat earnings for the second quarter, lifting bank ETFs.
The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) was up over 3% in midday trading Tuesday. KBWB tracks a modified-market cap-weighted index of companies primarily engaged in U.S. banking activities, including large national U.S. money centers, regional banks and thrift institutions.
On Tuesday, Bank of America (BAC) rallied 2.5% in early trading after reporting a 19% rise in quarterly profit. The large bank earned 88 cents per share, beating analyst expectations of 84 cents per share.
Bank of America comprises 7.8% of KBWB by weight. KBWB offers the third highest weight to Bank of America across all ETFs.
While Morgan Stanley’s (MS) profit fell 13% from the second quarter of 2022, the bank beat analyst expectations on both revenue and earnngs per share. Wall Street celebrated, and the stock gained 4.3% in early trading Tuesday.
KBWB gives Morgan Stanley a 7.8% weight. Morgan Stanley rounds out KBWB’s top three holdings, trailing JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Wells Fargo & Company (WFC).
Finally, on Tuesday, PNC Financial (PNC) and Bank of New York Mellon (BK) also reported earnings. Shares of PNC are up about 2.8% in midday trading while BNY Mellon stock is up about 4% after posting record revenue.
KBWB gives PNC and BNY Mellon weights of 4.0% and 3.9%, respectively.
Bank ETF KBWB's Recent Performance
KBWB is down 16% year to date after plummeting during the banking crisis in mid-March. Around its relative bottom, the fund was down about 24%. The fund has improved recently, climbing 2.0% in the past month.
KBWB has $1.4 billion in assets under management. The fund has accreted $96 million in net flows year to date, with $58 entering the fund last week ahead of big bank earnings.
