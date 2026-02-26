Bank ETF Up 24% in One Year Gets $3 Million Boost as Financials Rally

Key Points

Astoria Portfolio Advisors increased its KBWB holding by 33,942 shares in the fourth quarter.

The quarter-end position value rose by $3.10 million, reflecting both the additional shares and price movement during the period.

Astoria’s post-trade position stands at 72,611 shares valued at $6.04 million as of December 31, 2025.

On February 24, 2026, Astoria Portfolio Advisors reported buying 33,942 shares of the Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB), an estimated $2.68 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated February 24, 2026, Astoria Portfolio Advisors bought 33,942 additional shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) during the fourth quarter. The estimated value of these purchases was $2.68 million, calculated using the average unadjusted closing price for the quarter. At quarter end, the total value of the position increased by $3.10 million, reflecting both new purchases and stock price appreciation.

What else to know

Astoria’s increased KBWB stake now comprises 1.37% of its 13F reportable AUM post-filing.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: GQQQ: $40.11 million (9.1% of AUM) NASDAQ: AGGA: $29.80 million (6.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: PPI: $26.38 million (6.0% of AUM) NYSEMKT: SPDW: $25.27 million (5.7% of AUM) NASDAQ: NVDA: $16.96 million (3.9% of AUM)

As of February 23, 2026, KBWB shares were priced at $83.25, up 24.3% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 9.91 percentage points.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $6.1 billion Yield 2.07% Price (as of market close 2/23/26) $83.25

ETF snapshot

KBWB seeks to track a modified market capitalization-weighted index of large U.S. banks, focusing on national money centers, regional banks, and thrift institutions.

The portfolio primarily consists of equities issued by publicly traded U.S. banking companies, with at least 90% of assets invested in index constituents.

It operates as a non-diversified ETF structure, with an expense ratio reflective of passive index tracking.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF offers targeted exposure to the U.S. banking sector by replicating a benchmark index of leading national and regional banks. The fund's strategy emphasizes liquidity and sector purity, providing investors with a focused approach to U.S. financial institutions. With a substantial asset base and a competitive dividend yield, the ETF is positioned as an efficient vehicle for institutional investors seeking sector-specific allocation within the financial services industry.

What this transaction means for investors

Sector bets tend to say more about macro conviction than stock picking flair, and adding exposure to a concentrated bank ETF suggests confidence that large U.S. lenders can keep grinding higher even after a strong run. The Invesco KBW Bank ETF has gained about 24% over the past year, outpacing the broader market, and tracks 25 major banks, including Goldman (the largest holding), JPMorgan, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo. With a 0.35% expense ratio and roughly $6 billion in assets, it offers a focused way to lean into financials without single-name risk.



The fund’s valuation metrics remain reasonable, with a price to earnings ratio around the mid-teens and return on equity north of 11% as of late January. That backdrop matters. Banks are cyclical, and performance hinges on credit quality, loan growth, and the rate environment.



The overall position represents just 1.4% of assets, far smaller than core holdings like GQQQ or AGGA. For long-term investors, that signals a tactical tilt rather than a portfolio-defining move. If you believe in steady net interest margins and disciplined capital returns, broad bank exposure can complement growth-heavy allocations without dominating the risk budget.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

