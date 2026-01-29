Bank ETF Up 20% in a Year, but This Fund Just Cut a $10 Million Position

Key Points

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund sold 127,000 shares of KBWB, with an estimated transaction value of $9.93 million.

The move marked a full exit.

The sale represents a 1.38% change in reportable assets under management (AUM) for the fund’s U.S. equity portfolio.

On January 29, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund disclosed a full exit from the Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB), selling 127,000 shares in a trade valued at an estimated $9.93 million, according to its latest U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated January 29, the fund sold out of its position in the Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) during the fourth quarter. The transaction involved a reduction of 127,000 shares. The quarter-end value of the position shifted by $9.93 million, fully removing the exposure.

What else to know

KBWB previously accounted for 1.4% of the fund’s reportable AUM.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT:SPY: $91.76 million (12.7% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:XLK: $74.09 million (10.3% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:VOO: $58.95 million (8.2% of AUM)

NYSE:TEVA: $58.54 million (8.1% of AUM)

NASDAQ:TSEM: $52.60 million (7.3% of AUM)

As of January 28, shares of the Invesco KBW Bank ETF were priced at $85.09, up 20% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by about 6 percentage points.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $5.96 billion Dividend Yield 2% Price (as of 1/28/26) $85.09 1-Year Total Return 32%

ETF snapshot

KBWB seeks to track the performance of the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index, investing at least 90% of assets in large U.S. money center banks, regional banks, and thrift institutions.

The portfolio is composed of publicly traded U.S. banking companies, with a modified market capitalization-weighted approach emphasizing sector concentration.

It operates as a non-diversified ETF structure.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) provides targeted exposure to leading U.S. banking institutions through a rules-based, sector-specific index. The fund's strategy emphasizes large and regional banks, offering investors a liquid vehicle to access the performance of the domestic banking sector.

With a sizable asset base and a disciplined index methodology, KBWB appeals to institutional investors seeking efficient, transparent access to U.S. bank equities. Its structure and income profile make it a relevant tool for sector allocation and yield-oriented strategies.

What this transaction means for investors

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF finished last year up just over 32% on a NAV basis, powered by margin stabilization, resilient credit quality, and renewed confidence that rate cuts will be gradual rather than abrupt. Valuations have followed. The ETF now trades around 1.6 times book with a mid-teens earnings multiple, levels that assume benign credit conditions hold.



Against that backdrop, the sale looks like a rebalancing decision rather than a call on near-term fundamentals. Banks had become a modest but clean expression of cyclical recovery, and that trade largely worked. Rotating capital into broader market exposure fits with a portfolio where the largest holdings tilt toward diversified index ETFs rather than single-sector risk.



More broadly, sector ETFs can deliver fast gains when narratives turn, but exits often come before headlines do, and watching how capital moves after strong performance can be just as informative as tracking what managers buy on the way down.

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 29, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

