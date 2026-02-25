Bank of East Asia (SEHK:23) Price Target Increased by 13.13% to 14.95

The average one-year price target for Bank of East Asia (SEHK:23) has been revised to HK$14.95 / share. This is an increase of 13.13% from the prior estimate of HK$13.22 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$11.92 to a high of HK$18.93 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.91% from the latest reported closing price of HK$15.40 / share.

Bank of East Asia Maintains 3.96% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 3.96%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.46. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.85% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of East Asia. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 24.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 23 is 0.05%, an increase of 0.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.76% to 72,424K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,942K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,716K shares , representing a decrease of 41.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 23 by 26.10% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,382K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,447K shares , representing a decrease of 48.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 23 by 38.72% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 6,657K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,612K shares , representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 23 by 7.34% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 6,508K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,436K shares , representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 23 by 7.31% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 4,483K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,294K shares , representing an increase of 4.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 23 by 4.93% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.