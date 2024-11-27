Bank of East Asia Forms Remuneration Committee

Bank of East Asia (HK:0023) has released an update.

The Bank of East Asia has established a Remuneration Committee to oversee and review compensation policies for its Directors and key personnel. This move aims to ensure that the remuneration packages are competitive and aligned with the bank’s strategic objectives. The committee will be led by independent non-executive directors to maintain transparency and impartiality.

