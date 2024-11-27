Bank of East Asia Enhances Audit Oversight

Bank of East Asia (HK:0023) has released an update.

The Bank of East Asia has outlined the terms of reference for its Audit Committee, underscoring its commitment to effective financial reporting and risk management. The committee, composed mainly of independent non-executive directors, plays a crucial role in overseeing the bank’s internal controls. This move highlights the bank’s adherence to corporate governance standards and aims to strengthen investor confidence.

