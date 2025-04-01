Is The Bank of East Asia (BKEAY) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has The Bank of East Asia Ltd. (BKEAY) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

The Bank of East Asia Ltd. is a member of our Finance group, which includes 861 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. The Bank of East Asia Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BKEAY's full-year earnings has moved 7.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, BKEAY has gained about 10.1% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 2.3%. This shows that The Bank of East Asia Ltd. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Bankinter SA (BKNIY) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 45.3%.

The consensus estimate for Bankinter SA's current year EPS has increased 5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, The Bank of East Asia Ltd. belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, a group that includes 66 individual stocks and currently sits at #38 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 10.5% so far this year, so BKEAY is slightly underperforming its industry in this area. Bankinter SA is also part of the same industry.

The Bank of East Asia Ltd. and Bankinter SA could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

