Bank of East Asia Announces New Deputy CEO

Bank of East Asia (HK:0023) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

The Bank of East Asia has appointed Mr. Bi Ming-qiang as the new Deputy Chief Executive, effective December 5, 2024. Mr. Bi, who brings 27 years of banking experience, will oversee the bank’s wholly-owned subsidiary, The Bank of East Asia (China) Limited. His extensive background in management and finance is expected to strengthen the bank’s operations across Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, and international markets.

For further insights into HK:0023 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.