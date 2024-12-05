Bank of East Asia Announces New Deputy CEO

Bank of East Asia (HK:0023) has released an update.
The Bank of East Asia has appointed Mr. Bi Ming-qiang as the new Deputy Chief Executive, effective December 5, 2024. Mr. Bi, who brings 27 years of banking experience, will oversee the bank’s wholly-owned subsidiary, The Bank of East Asia (China) Limited. His extensive background in management and finance is expected to strengthen the bank’s operations across Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, and international markets.
