Bank Earnings, Retail Sales Data Due Out Next Week

July 06, 2023 — 01:00 pm EDT

Written by fhorner@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer ->

The second quarter of 2023 is in the rearview, and the second half of the year picks up next week. The earnings docket looks busier, too, with reports coming from Delta Airlines (DAL), UnitedHealth (UNH), and PepsiCo (PEP), as well as big banks Citigroup (CITI), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), and Wells Fargo (WFC).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Monday, July 10 features the Empire State manufacturing survey for July.

Business inventories for May come out on Tuesday, July 11, in addition to retail sales, industrial production, and capacity utilization data. The home builder confidence index is also on tap.

Wednesday, July 12 brings housing starts data.

Expect the usual round of jobless claims, the Philadelphia Federal Reserve manufacturing survey, and existing home sales data on Thursday, July 13.

The market is quiet on Friday, July 14, with no economic indicators slated for release.

