Bank Earnings, Inflation Data Data Due Out Next Week

The second quarter of 2023 is in the rearview, and the second half of the year picks up next week. The earnings docket looks busier, too, with reports coming from Delta Airlines (DAL), UnitedHealth (UNH), and PepsiCo (PEP), as well as big banks Citigroup (CITI), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), and Wells Fargo (WFC).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Monday, July 10 features wholesale inventories and consumer credit data. In addition, a host of Federal Reserve officials will offer remarks.

The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) optimism index will come out on Tuesday, July 11.

Wednesday, July 12 brings consumer price index (CPI) and core CPI readings, the Fed Beige Book, and additional Fed speeches.

Expect the usual round of jobless claims on Thursday, July 13, alongside the producer price index (PPI) and core PPI readings, and a Federal Budget update.

The import price index and preliminary consumer sentiment data are set for Friday, July 14.

