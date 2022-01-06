Bank Earnings, Fed Updates Highlight Next Week

The second week of January will feature no shortage of useful economic data. Employment numbers will continue to be an area of interest, though there will be some noteworthy updates from the Federal Reserve that will grab investors' attention throughout the week. And a slew of corporate reports are due out next week, most notably from major banking names. Companies slated to report earnings include BlackRock (BLK), Citigroup (C), Delta Air Lines (DAL), First Republic Bank (FRC), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), KB Home (KBH), Tilray (TLRY), and Wells Fargo (WFC).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Monday, Jan. 10 kicks off with a revision to wholesale inventories.

The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) small-business index is due out on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

Wednesday, Jan. 12 will see an uptick in activity, with the consumer price index (CPI), as well as core CPI readings on tap. In addition, a federal budget update is slated for release, alongside the latest from the U.S. Federal Reserve's Beige book.

On Thursday, Jan. 13, the producer price index (PPI) is on the docket, as well as initial and continuing jobless claims.

Closing out the week with a bang, Friday, Jan. 14 features a deluge of economic data. The import price and UMich consumer sentiment indexes are on deck, while retail sales, industrial production, capacity utilization, and business inventories are also due out.

