Bank DNB to hold conference call at 1600 GMT with CFO, CRO

Norway's largest bank, DNB, said on Tuesday it would hold a conference call with investors and analysts at 1600 GMT. Chief Financial Officer Ottar Ertzeid and Chief Risk Officer Ida Lerner will take part in a question-and-answer session.

Chief Financial Officer Ottar Ertzeid and Chief Risk Officer Ida Lerner will take part in a question-and-answer session, with a maximum of two questions per participant, the bank said in a statement.

