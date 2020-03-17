Bank DNB to hold conference call at 1600 GMT with CFO, CRO

OSLO, March 17 (Reuters) - Norway's largest bank, DNB DNB.OL, said on Tuesday it would hold a conference call with investors and analysts at 1600 GMT.

Chief Financial Officer Ottar Ertzeid and Chief Risk Officer Ida Lerner will take part in a question-and-answer session, with a maximum of two questions per participant, the bank said in a statement.

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Victoria Klesty)

((gwladys.fouche@tr.com; +47 23 31 65 94; Reuters Messaging: gwladys.fouche.reuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter handle: @gfouche))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.