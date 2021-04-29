Bank DNB Q1 beats forecast, but unlikely to reach full-year return target

Adds quote, detail

OSLO, April 29 (Reuters) - Norway's DNB DNB.OL, which recently launched a bid for rival Sbanken SBANK.OL, reported a bigger-than-expected rise in first-quarter earnings on Thursday but said it was unlikely to reach its return on equity target for the year.

The banking group's net profit rose to 5.89 billion Norwegian crowns ($720.8 million) for the January-March period from 4.0 billion crowns a year ago, beating an average forecast of 4.93 billion crowns in a Refinitiv poll of analysts.

"The group's financial target of a return on equity (ROE) above 12% remains unchanged for the period 2021 to 2023. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent developments in the macroeconomic environment, the ROE target is, however, unlikely to be achieved in 2021," the bank said in its quarterly report.

Still, DNB expects to reach the goal during the target period thanks to an expected rise in Norwegian interest rates along with growth in loans, deposits, commissions and fees, as well as reduced impairments, cost control and capital efficiency.

The potential acquisition of Sbanken will also help it achieve the ROE goal, DNB said.

($1 = 8.1710 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.