Bank of Cyprus Holdings Executes Share Buyback

Bank of Cyprus Holdings PLC has actively engaged in the stock market, purchasing 8,000 of its own shares on the Cyprus Stock Exchange with prices ranging from €4.53 to €4.54 per share, as part of a larger share buyback program valued at up to €25 million, initiated on 19 April 2024. These transactions are aimed at reducing the number of shares available on the market and will result in the shares being cancelled. This move by the leading Cypriot banking and financial services group reflects its strategic financial management efforts.

