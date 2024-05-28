News & Insights

Stocks

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Executes Share Buyback

May 28, 2024 — 03:04 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Bank of Cyprus Holdings (GB:BOCH) has released an update.

Bank of Cyprus Holdings PLC has actively engaged in the stock market, purchasing 8,000 of its own shares on the Cyprus Stock Exchange with prices ranging from €4.53 to €4.54 per share, as part of a larger share buyback program valued at up to €25 million, initiated on 19 April 2024. These transactions are aimed at reducing the number of shares available on the market and will result in the shares being cancelled. This move by the leading Cypriot banking and financial services group reflects its strategic financial management efforts.

For further insights into GB:BOCH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.