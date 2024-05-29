Bank of Cyprus Executes Shares Buyback Plan

News & Insights

Bank of Cyprus Holdings (GB:BOCH) has released an update.

Bank of Cyprus Holdings has announced the buyback of 31,917 of its shares on May 28, 2024, from both the London Stock Exchange and the Cyprus Stock Exchange, subsequently canceling them. This action is part of the company’s ongoing €25 million share buyback program that was publicized on April 19, 2024. The repurchased shares had a volume weighted average price of £3.88 and €4.57 on the respective exchanges.

