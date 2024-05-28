News & Insights

Stocks

Bank of Cyprus Advances Share Buyback Plan

May 28, 2024 — 02:47 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Bank of Cyprus Holdings (GB:BOCH) has released an update.

Bank of Cyprus Holdings PLC has actively engaged in a stock buyback initiative, purchasing a total of 32,221 ordinary shares to be cancelled, as part of a larger €25 million share buyback program announced earlier. With transactions conducted on both the London and Cyprus Stock Exchanges through their respective brokers, the company reinforces its financial strategy aimed at enhancing shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:BOCH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.