Bank of Cyprus Advances Share Buyback Plan

Bank of Cyprus Holdings (GB:BOCH) has released an update.

Bank of Cyprus Holdings PLC has actively engaged in a stock buyback initiative, purchasing a total of 32,221 ordinary shares to be cancelled, as part of a larger €25 million share buyback program announced earlier. With transactions conducted on both the London and Cyprus Stock Exchanges through their respective brokers, the company reinforces its financial strategy aimed at enhancing shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:BOCH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.