Bank Customers Could Save Billions In Overdraft Fees With Newly Proposed Rule

Government regulators at the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau are proposing a rule change they estimate would cut consumer overdraft fees by $3.5 billion and save people subject to such fees about $150 each year. The new rule would also push some banks’ overdraft fees as low as $3.

The CFPB introduced a rule on Wednesday to curb what it called “excessive” overdraft fees levied by major banks and credit unions. It would do so by eliminating what CFPB director Rohit Chopra called a “longstanding loophole” in the 1968 Truth in Lending Act, also known as Regulation Z. At present, that regulation exempts overdraft services from certain consumer credit protections and disclosures.

Consumer advocates have maintained that overdraft fees disproportionately hurt financially vulnerable people.

The largest banks and credit unions “typically charge $35 for an overdraft loan, even though the majority of consumers’ debit card overdrafts are for less than $26, and are repaid within three days,” according to a CFPB statement.

A December 2023 CFPB survey found that more than 25% of households experienced overdraft or non-sufficient funds fees in the previous year. Meanwhile, some checking accounts charge low or no overdraft fees.

Bankers Push Back

Banking trade group against overdraft rule changes are actively rallying opposition. The Consumer Bankers Association recently launched a website touting “the value of overdraft services” and laying out “why government mandates are misguided.”

The American Banking Association stated in December that it has “opposed any suggestion that overdraft fees should be subject to Regulation Z.”

Is Overdraft Coverage a Loan or a Customer Service? Banks Decide

A Truth In Lending Act provision from 1969 has allowed banks to honor overdraft checks by providing what amounts to a short-term loan. At that time, checks were commonly mailed, so from time to time, if a deposit was still en route, the account might not have enough funds to honor a check presented to the bank. The bank would pay the check by lending the needed money to the customer.

The proposed rule essentially requires financial institutions to choose whether they want to treat overdraft fees as actual loans—that is, a way to earn profits—or as a customer courtesy. The rules would differ depending on a bank’s chosen path.

If lenders decide to categorize overdraft fees as a profit maker, they would then have to comply with the Truth in Lending Act’s requirements. They would have to disclose clear details about credit, including the annual percentage rate, or APR, and the specific finance charges.

If a financial institution opts to provide its overdraft protection as a courtesy, its fee could not exceed the cost of processing the transaction. That break-even point would be determined by the CFPB, which has suggested benchmark fees of $3, $6, $7, or $14.

The regulation will affect financial institutions with over $10 billion in assets, or approximately 175 of the country’s largest depository institutions.

The proposed rule will now go through public comment and a formal rulemaking process. CFPB officials don’t expect the rule to go into effect until October 2025.

Biden Administration Continues Crackdown on ‘Junk Fees’

The CFPB’s proposal is backed by the Biden administration as part of a larger effort to clamp down on junk fees.

“When companies sneak hidden junk fees into families’ bills, it can take hundreds of dollars a month out of their pockets and make it harder to make ends meet,” President Biden said in a January 16 statement. “That might not matter to the wealthy, but it’s real money to hardworking families—and it’s just plain wrong.”

