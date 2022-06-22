Bank consolidation will be a key theme in Europe, Deutsche Bank's CEO says

Deutsche Bank's chief executive Christian Sewing said on Wednesday that Europe's banks need to consolidate but that there were hurdles to doing so.

Sewing, speaking at a financial conference, said roadblocks to cross-board banking deals include an incomplete European banking union, the need to get one's own house in order, and the importance of a fit in the culture of any two institutions.

"I do think consolidation will be a key theme in Europe," Sewing said.

