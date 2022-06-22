Bank consolidation will be a key theme in Europe, Deutsche Bank's CEO says

FRANKFURT, June 22 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank's DBKGn.DE chief executive Christian Sewing said on Wednesday that Europe's banks need to consolidate but that there were hurdles to doing so.

Sewing, speaking at a financial conference, said roadblocks to cross-board banking deals include an incomplete European banking union, the need to get one's own house in order, and the importance of a fit in the culture of any two institutions.

"I do think consolidation will be a key theme in Europe," Sewing said.

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Marta Orosz, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

