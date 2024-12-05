Bank of Communications Plans Key Votes at Upcoming Meeting

Bank of Communications Co (HK:3328) has released an update.

Bank of Communications Co. is set to hold an extraordinary general meeting on December 27, 2024, in Shanghai, where shareholders will vote on key resolutions, including the approval of capital instrument issuance quotas and the interim profit distribution plan. Additionally, the meeting will address the appointment of a new non-executive director and the remuneration plans for directors and supervisors. This meeting is pivotal for investors interested in the bank’s strategic financial decisions and governance.

