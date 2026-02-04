Bank of Communications Co. (SEHK:3328) Price Target Increased by 13.59% to 8.08

The average one-year price target for Bank of Communications Co. (SEHK:3328) has been revised to HK$8.08 / share. This is an increase of 13.59% from the prior estimate of HK$7.11 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$4.35 to a high of HK$10.31 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.30% from the latest reported closing price of HK$6.66 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 107 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of Communications Co.. This is an decrease of 30 owner(s) or 21.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3328 is 0.28%, an increase of 9.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.78% to 746,246K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 104,804K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 103,289K shares , representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3328 by 2.82% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 94,661K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 92,858K shares , representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3328 by 6.99% over the last quarter.

FEMVX - Fidelity SAI Emerging Markets Value Index Fund holds 91,753K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 88,256K shares , representing an increase of 3.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3328 by 8.34% over the last quarter.

FSGJX - Fidelity SAI Global ex U.S. Low Volatility Index Fund holds 61,826K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 58,168K shares , representing an increase of 5.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3328 by 2.04% over the last quarter.

FXI - iShares China Large-Cap ETF holds 41,244K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,536K shares , representing a decrease of 10.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3328 by 15.17% over the last quarter.

