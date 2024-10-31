Bank of Communications Announces Supervisor Resignation

Bank of Communications Co (HK:3328) has released an update.

Bank of Communications Co. announces the resignation of Mr. Li Yao as an external supervisor due to the completion of his term. Mr. Li, who served diligently, contributed significantly to enhancing the bank’s supervision system and corporate governance. The bank’s Board of Supervisors expressed gratitude for his service.

For further insights into HK:3328 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.