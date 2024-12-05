Bank of Communications Announces 2024 Interim Dividend

Bank of Communications Co (HK:3328) has released an update.

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. has announced an interim dividend of RMB 0.182 per share for the first half of 2024, with key dates including an ex-dividend date on January 16, 2025, and payment on February 14, 2025. Investors should note the updated schedule for shareholder approval and registration deadlines. This announcement is an important update for investors tracking dividend opportunities in the financial markets.

