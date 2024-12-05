News & Insights

Stocks
BKFCF

Bank of Communications Announces 2024 Interim Dividend

December 05, 2024 — 04:08 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Bank of Communications Co (HK:3328) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. has announced an interim dividend of RMB 0.182 per share for the first half of 2024, with key dates including an ex-dividend date on January 16, 2025, and payment on February 14, 2025. Investors should note the updated schedule for shareholder approval and registration deadlines. This announcement is an important update for investors tracking dividend opportunities in the financial markets.

For further insights into HK:3328 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BKFCF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.