Bank of Chongqing Supervisor Retires

Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1963) has released an update.

Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd. has announced the resignation of Mr. Huang Changsheng as a supervisor and member of the Supervision and Nomination Committee due to his retirement, effective May 31, 2024. Mr. Huang leaves with no disagreements and with the bank’s gratitude for his conscientious service and contributions to its high-quality development. The board commends his diligent work in areas including human resources and administrative office operations.

