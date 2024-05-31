News & Insights

Stocks

Bank of Chongqing Supervisor Retires

May 31, 2024 — 07:43 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1963) has released an update.

Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd. has announced the resignation of Mr. Huang Changsheng as a supervisor and member of the Supervision and Nomination Committee due to his retirement, effective May 31, 2024. Mr. Huang leaves with no disagreements and with the bank’s gratitude for his conscientious service and contributions to its high-quality development. The board commends his diligent work in areas including human resources and administrative office operations.

For further insights into HK:1963 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.