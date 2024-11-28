Bank of Chongqing Plans Key Meeting for 2024 Changes

Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1963) has released an update.

Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd. has announced its second extraordinary general meeting for 2024, scheduled for December 20th, to discuss key resolutions including the profit pre-distribution plan and the election of new executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors. Investors and stakeholders are keen to see the changes in leadership and strategic decisions that could impact the bank’s performance in the coming quarters.

