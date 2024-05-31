News & Insights

Bank of Chongqing Declares Final 2023 Dividend

May 31, 2024 — 07:42 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1963) has released an update.

Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd. has announced an ordinary final cash dividend of RMB 0.408 per share for the year ended 31 December 2023. Shareholders approved the dividend on 21 June 2024, with the record date set for 02 July 2024. The exact payment date will be confirmed but is expected to be no later than 31 August 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

