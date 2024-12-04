News & Insights

Stocks

Bank of Chongqing Announces Q3 Dividend Details

December 04, 2024 — 05:39 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1963) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd. has announced a cash dividend of RMB 1.66 per 10 shares for the third quarter of 2024, with key dates including an ex-dividend date of December 27, 2024, and a payment date set for January 24, 2025. This update provides investors with crucial information regarding dividend entitlements and registration deadlines.

For further insights into HK:1963 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.