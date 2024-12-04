Bank of Chongqing Announces Q3 Dividend Details

Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1963) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd. has announced a cash dividend of RMB 1.66 per 10 shares for the third quarter of 2024, with key dates including an ex-dividend date of December 27, 2024, and a payment date set for January 24, 2025. This update provides investors with crucial information regarding dividend entitlements and registration deadlines.

For further insights into HK:1963 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.