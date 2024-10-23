News & Insights

Bank of China to Present Q3 Results Online

October 23, 2024 — 05:08 am EDT

Bank of China (HK:3988) has released an update.

Bank of China is set to hold an online presentation on October 31, 2024, to discuss its third-quarter results and address investors’ questions. The event, featuring key executives, will provide insights into the bank’s operations and financial performance. Interested parties can participate via the SSE Roadshow Center.

