Bank of China Announces Key Meeting for 2024

Bank of China (HK:3988) has released an update.

Bank of China will hold its 2024 Third Extraordinary General Meeting on December 20, 2024, to discuss key proposals including the 2023 remuneration plans and the election and re-election of various directors. This meeting is poised to influence the bank’s strategic direction and governance structure, which could impact its stock performance.

