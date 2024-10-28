News & Insights

Bank of China Announces Employee Supervisor Resignation

October 28, 2024 — 04:42 am EDT

Bank of China (HK:3988) has released an update.

Bank of China announced the resignation of Mr. Zhou Hehua from his role as Employee Supervisor due to work adjustments. Mr. Zhou has been acknowledged for his diligent service and significant contributions during his tenure. The bank expressed gratitude for his work, assuring shareholders of a smooth transition.

