Bank of China Announces Employee Supervisor Resignation

Bank of China announced the resignation of Mr. Zhou Hehua from his role as Employee Supervisor due to work adjustments. Mr. Zhou has been acknowledged for his diligent service and significant contributions during his tenure. The bank expressed gratitude for his work, assuring shareholders of a smooth transition.

