Bank Of Botetourt Q2 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Bank of Botetourt (BORT) released a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $5.18 million, or $2.62 per share. This compares with $3.05 million, or $1.55 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 32.7% to $12.71 million from $9.58 million last year.

Bank of Botetourt earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.18 Mln. vs. $3.05 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.62 vs. $1.55 last year. -Revenue: $12.71 Mln vs. $9.58 Mln last year.

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