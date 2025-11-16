Bank of Baroda (BSE:532134) Price Target Increased by 12.20% to 315.92

The average one-year price target for Bank of Baroda (BSE:532134) has been revised to ₹ 315.92 / share. This is an increase of 12.20% from the prior estimate of ₹ 281.57 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 217.26 to a high of ₹ 382.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.13% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 248.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 116 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of Baroda. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 532134 is 0.11%, an increase of 7.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.17% to 101,725K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,882K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,757K shares , representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 532134 by 14.39% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,428K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,364K shares , representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 532134 by 18.74% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 9,380K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,259K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 532134 by 21.09% over the last quarter.

INDA - iShares MSCI India ETF holds 6,180K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,342K shares , representing a decrease of 2.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 532134 by 11.22% over the last quarter.

EPI - WisdomTree India Earnings Fund N holds 5,883K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,740K shares , representing an increase of 2.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 532134 by 0.48% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.