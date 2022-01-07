Bank and Short-Term Junk Bonds: 2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume

In the last trading session, Wall Street was in the red due to rising rate worries. Among the top ETFs, SPY shed 0.09%, DIA lost 0.5% and QQQ moved 0.1% lower on the day.

Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.

KBE: Volume 2.45 Times Average

This bank ETF was in the spotlight as around 7.45 million shares moved hands compared with an average of 2.45 million shares a day. We also saw some price movement as KBE gained 3.40% in the last session.

The move was largely the result of rising bond yields on a hawkish Fed. Banks are a beneficiary of rising rates. As banks seek to borrow money at short-term rates and lend at long-term rates, a steepening yield curve earns more on lending and pay less on deposits, thereby leading to a wider spread. This expands net margins and increases banks’ profits. KBE has gained 7% over the past month and carries a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a High risk outlook.

SJNK: Volume 2.90 Times Average

This short-term junk bond ETF was under the microscope as nearly 12.18 million shares moved hands. This compares with an average trading volume of roughly 4.20 million shares and came as SJNK lost about 0.1% in the last trading session. Rising rate worries have hurt SJNK. SJNK has lost 0.1% in a month’s time.

