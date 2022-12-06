Bank and Dividend: 2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume

In the last trading session, Wall Street started the week in red on fears that the Fed may continue tightening, pushing the economy into recession. Among the top ETFs, SPY lost 1.8% and DIA shed 1.4%, while QQQ moved 1.7% down on the day.



Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting, as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra interest continues.



KBWB : Volume 4.07 Times Average



This bank ETF was in the spotlight as around 2.4 million shares moved hands compared with an average of 596,000 shares a day. We also saw some price movement as KBWB plunged 4.4% in the last session.



The move was largely the result of rising rates that could have a big impact on bank ETFs like the ones we find in this ETF portfolio. KBWB has climbed 1.8% over the past month and has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a High risk outlook.



VYM : Volume 2.94 Times Average



This dividend ETF was under the microscope as nearly 3.9 million shares moved hands. This compared with an average trading volume of roughly 2 million shares and came as VYM shed 1.7% in the last trading session.



The movement can largely be blamed on uncertainty surrounding the Fed rate hikes. VYM has gained 5.8% in a month and has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.

