Bank of America's Preferred Stock Series SS Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Bank of America Corp's 4.750% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stock Series SS (Symbol: BAC.PRS) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.1875), with shares changing hands as low as $19.77 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.70% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, BAC.PRS was trading at a 20.52% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 10.34% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for BAC.PRS, showing historical dividend payments on Bank of America Corp's 4.750% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stock Series SS:

In Monday trading, Bank of America Corp's 4.750% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stock Series SS (Symbol: BAC.PRS) is currently up about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAC) are up about 2.2%.

