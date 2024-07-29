Bank of America's Preferred Stock, Series L Yield Pushes Past 6%

In trading on Monday, shares of Bank of America Corp's 7.25% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock, Series L (Symbol: BAC.PRL) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $72.50), with shares changing hands as low as $1206.80 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.63% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel
. As of last close, BAC.PRL was trading at a 21.00% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 9.28% in the "Financial" category. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible
, with a conversion ratio of 20. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative
, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
Below is a dividend history chart for BAC.PRL, showing historical dividend payments on Bank of America Corp's 7.25% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock, Series L:
In Monday trading, Bank of America Corp's 7.25% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock, Series L (Symbol: BAC.PRL) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAC) are down about 1.3%.
Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »
Also see:
POR Videos
GGG Videos
EVD Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.