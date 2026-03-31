Bank of America's Preferred Stock, Series L About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

Below is a dividend history chart for BAC.PRL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $18.125 on Bank of America Corp's 7.25% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock, Series L:
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According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) makes up 11.13% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (BTAL) which is trading lower by about 2.2% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding BAC).
In Tuesday trading, Bank of America Corp's 7.25% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock, Series L (Symbol: BAC.PRL) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAC) are up about 2.2%.
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