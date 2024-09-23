Bank of America's Preferred Stock, Series KK Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Bank of America Corp's 5.375% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series KK (Symbol: BAC.PRM) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3438), with shares changing hands as low as $24.32 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.45% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel
. As of last close, BAC.PRM was trading at a 1.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 5.12% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative
, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
The chart below shows the one year performance of BAC.PRM shares, versus BAC:
Below is a dividend history chart for BAC.PRM, showing historical dividend payments on Bank of America Corp's 5.375% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series KK :
In Monday trading, Bank of America Corp's 5.375% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series KK (Symbol: BAC.PRM) is currently down about 1.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAC) are down about 1%.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.