Bank of America's Preferred Stock, Series HH Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Bank of America Corp's 5.875% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series HH (Symbol: BAC.PRK) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4688), with shares changing hands as low as $24.41 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.61% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, BAC.PRK was trading at a 0.44% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 9.03% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for BAC.PRK, showing historical dividend payments on Bank of America Corp's 5.875% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series HH :

In Tuesday trading, Bank of America Corp's 5.875% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series HH (Symbol: BAC.PRK) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAC) are down about 0.2%.

