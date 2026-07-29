Bank of America's Preferred Stock, Series GG About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

Below is a dividend history chart for BAC.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on Bank of America Corp's 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series GG :
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) makes up 8.73% of the Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) which is trading lower by about 1.7% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding BAC).
In Wednesday trading, Bank of America Corp's 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series GG (Symbol: BAC.PRB) is currently off about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAC) are down about 1.3%.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Further BAC.PRB Research:
- Financial Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling
- 10 Components Hedge Funds Are Selling
- Materials Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.