Bank of America's Preferred Stock, Series GG About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 7/31/26, Bank of America Corp's 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series GG (Symbol: BAC.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 8/17/26. As a percentage of BAC.PRB's recent share price of $24.87, this dividend works out to approximately 1.51%, so look for shares of BAC.PRB to trade 1.51% lower — all else being equal — when BAC.PRB shares open for trading on 7/31/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.02%, which compares to an average yield of 6.76% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of BAC.PRB shares, versus BAC:

Below is a dividend history chart for BAC.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on Bank of America Corp's 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series GG :

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) makes up 8.73% of the Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) which is trading lower by about 1.7% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding BAC).

In Wednesday trading, Bank of America Corp's 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series GG (Symbol: BAC.PRB) is currently off about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAC) are down about 1.3%.

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Further BAC.PRB Research:

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