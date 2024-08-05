Bank of America's Preferred Stock, Series E Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series E (Symbol: BAC.PRE) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5165), with shares changing hands as low as $23.28 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.58% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, BAC.PRE was trading at a 5.80% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 8.87% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BAC.PRE shares, versus BAC:

Below is a dividend history chart for BAC.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series E:

In Monday trading, Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series E (Symbol: BAC.PRE) is currently down about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAC) are off about 1.9%.

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.