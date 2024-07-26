Bank of America's Preferred Stock, Series 5 Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 5 (Symbol: BML.PRL) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5557), with shares changing hands as low as $22.20 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.66% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, BML.PRL was trading at a 10.92% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 9.56% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for BML.PRL, showing historical dividend payments on Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 5:

In Friday trading, Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 5 (Symbol: BML.PRL) is currently up about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAC) are down about 0.1%.

