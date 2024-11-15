Bank of America's Preferred Stock, Series 4 Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 4 (Symbol: BML.PRJ) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5569), with shares changing hands as low as $23.46 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.38% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, BML.PRJ was trading at a 3.56% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 6.11% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BML.PRJ shares, versus BAC:

Below is a dividend history chart for BML.PRJ, showing historical dividend payments on Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 4 :

In Friday trading, Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 4 (Symbol: BML.PRJ) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAC) are up about 1.1%.

